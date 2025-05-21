Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 21 (ANI): Chief Executive Officer of Uttarakhand Film Vikas Parishad, Banshidhar Tiwari met Actor Sunny Deol and Director Anurag Singh on the set of Border 2 at Halduwala in Dehradun.

Joint CEO of the Council, Nitin Upadhyay, was also present. During the meeting, meaningful discussions were held on Uttarakhand's film policy, location diversity, and support being given by the state government.

The current film policy of Uttarakhand, formed under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, is considered to be one of the most progressive in the country, where filmmakers get timely shooting permission, administrative support, and easy availability of local resources. Tiwari said that the kind of positive and comfortable environment the film units are getting makes the state a strong destination for film production.

Talking about Border 2, this film is being under the production of JP Dutta, Nidhi Dutta, and T-Series. Its shooting started in Dehradun in February. Its Director is Anurag Singh, who has also previously directed Kesari. The film has a star-packed cast of Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

The film's producer Binoy Gandhi said that the film is based on the Indo-Pak war of 1971, and for this, a grand set of a village of Kashmir has been built in Halduwala area of Dehradun. The set construction started in November last year. The film includes war scenes, movement of tanks and army, and its visual presentation is also very important in terms of VFX. The art director of the film is Mayur Sharma and the responsibility of action direction is being handled by Ravi Verma, who has previously been appreciated for his work in films like Jat.

About 350 local people are getting work daily from this project.

Apart from the film Border 2, the shooting of many major films is going on in Uttarakhand at this time.

The shooting of Tanu Weds Manu fame producer Vinod Bachchan's film Ginny Weds Sunny 2 is going on in Dehradun, in which Avinash Tiwari and 12th Fail fame actress Medha Shankar are in the lead roles. Along with them, experienced actors like Govind Namdev and Sudhir Pandey are also a part of the film. At the same time, the shooting of comedy satire 'Uttar Da Puttar' starring Annu Kapoor, Pawan Malhotra, and Bijendra Kala is going on in Dehradun and Rishikesh.

As part of promoting Uttarakhandi cinema, these days three films in Garhwali language--Marcha, Teri Maya and Namak--are being shot in Dehradun, Tehri and Uttarkashi, respectively. With the initiative of the state government, these films are getting full support of technical resources along with local folk culture, tradition and dialect, which is giving a new direction and identity to regional cinema.

At the same time, in the recent past, the shooting of many notable Hindi films and web series has been completed in Uttarakhand, including 'Vicky Vidya Ka Wo Wala Video', 'Tikadam', 'Do Patti', 'Putul', 'Rautu Ka Raaj', 'Tanvi the Great', 'Past Tense', 'Kesari 2' and 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi'. So far, 225 shooting permissions have been issued by the Uttarakhand government in the year 2024.

The Uttarakhand Film Development Council is striving to establish the state as an attractive filmmaking destination, where the confluence of culture, nature, technology, and administrative support provides a special experience to filmmakers. (ANI)

