Mumbai, May 21: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association is set to release the Shillong Teer Results of Wednesday, May 21, 2025. The announcement includes the Shillong Teer Result for popular games such as Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Players can now check the Round 1 and Round 2 results on platforms like meghalayateer.com and shillongteerresult.com. Below is the Shillong Teer Result Chart of May 21, offering real-time updates on the winning numbers.

Rooted in Meghalaya’s rich cultural heritage, the traditional archery-based Shillong Teer lottery combines age-old customs with the excitement of modern gaming. Teer enthusiasts closely track the Shillong Teer Result Chart throughout the day, especially for popular sessions like the Morning and Night draws. More than just a game, Shillong Teer keeps local traditions alive while giving participants the thrill of winning through their selected lucky numbers. Shillong Teer Results Today, May 20 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on May 21, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Shillong Teer results are published online and can be accessed through websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. To view the results, simply visit any of these platforms and search for the section labelled "Shillong Teer Result for May 21, 2025." There, you’ll find the winning numbers for both Round 1 and Round 2. Kalyan Satta Matka King: What Is Satta Matka? Are Betting and Gambling Legal or Illegal in India?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 97

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 67

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a traditional archery lottery game widely played in Meghalaya, especially in Shillong. Conducted by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, it takes place in two rounds each day. Archers shoot arrows at a target. Players bet on numbers from 0 to 99, and the winners are decided based on the last two digits of the total number of arrows that hit the mark.

Participants place their bets ahead of the game, and those who guess correctly win cash rewards. Celebrated for its unique mix of culture, chance, and archery skills, Shillong Teer has become a daily ritual for many. Results, including the Shillong Teer Result Chart, are published online and closely followed by fans.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2025 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).