Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 2 (ANI): Uttarakhand Minister Madan Kaushik on Thursday said that the state government is striving for the successful organization of the upcoming Kumbha Mela within the stipulated time period.

"Efforts are being made to complete the arrangements of Kumbha within a stipulated period. Construction, reconstruction of major roads, bridges connecting Haridwar are in progress," Kaushik said in an official statement.

The state government is considering to give financial support to all 13 'akharas' for the arrangements for necessary infrastructure facilities for the pilgrims at their level.

"Funds will be provided to those who have their land available, for the development of infrastructure facilities. The executive organization will also be set up soon for the works under the akharas," he said.

"The Kawad Mela to be held in Haridwar in the month of Shravan is being postponed in view of COVID-19, Chief Minister has held talks with the Chief Ministers of UP, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Himachal in this regard. Everyone has agreed to this keeping in view the current crisis," he added further.

The State Government will make innovative efforts to provide Ganga water to neighbouring states. (ANI)

