Dehradun, December 18: Uttarakhand government has increased a hike in the 'Andolankari pension' for those who were jailed or injured while participating in agitations for the formation of the state in 2000.

The state government has also increased the pension of the other category of revolutionaries who were not jailed or injured during the revolution.

According to a letter written by Additional Secretary Home, Ridhim Aggarwal to all the district magistrates, pension of those who were jailed has been increased from Rs 5000 per month to Rs 6000 per month. The order of the allotment of pension was first passed on March 25, 2013.

Pension of the revolutionaries other than those jailed or injured during the protest has also been increased from Rs 3100 per month to Rs 4500 per month.

The order for the payment of pension to such revolutionaries was first passed on June 1, 2016. Both the decisions have been made in consultation with the State Finance Department with the nod of Governor Gurmit Singh.

Notably, the movement demanding a separate state from Uttar Pradesh began in 1994 in which the people lost their lives and were injured besides being jailed before a separate state Uttarakhand was carved out of North Uttar Pradesh in November 2000.

