Abu Dhabi, March 08: The Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi has issued an urgent advisory for its citizens in the United Arab Emirates, urging strict compliance with local laws regarding the filming of sensitive sites. The warning comes as regional security reaches a critical point following the recent escalation in the Israel-US-Iran conflict, which has seen increased military activity and missile interceptions across the Gulf.

The mission emphasized that Indian nationals must refrain from taking photographs or videos inside airports, government installations, and areas designated as "prohibited zones." In a statement, the Embassy noted that unauthorized documentation of these sites, particularly security checkpoints and aviation facilities, is a serious offense that could lead to immediate arrest, heavy fines, or deportation. US-Israel vs Iran War: Over 1,300 Killed and 100,000 Displaced as Humanitarian Toll Mounts.

This directive aligns with a stern warning from the UAE Attorney General, who recently cautioned the public against filming or sharing footage of missile debris, defense operations, or incident sites. Authorities highlighted that circulating such content on social media "incites public panic" and provides potential intelligence to hostile actors during active military engagements.

The regional situation remains volatile, with UAE air defenses active in neutralizing airborne threats. Consequently, the UAE Ministry of Interior has implemented emergency protocols, reminding residents to seek shelter during alerts rather than attempting to record the events. Under the UAE’s Federal Decree-Law on Combatting Rumors and Cybercrimes, individuals sharing unverified or sensitive footage could face a minimum fine of AED 200,000 and imprisonment. ‘Energy Imports Into the Country Are in Full Flow From All Non-Hormuz Routes’, Says Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Legal Warning for Indians in UAE

ADVISORY against unauthorized filming of incident sites or prohibited areas or inside the airport(s). pic.twitter.com/IsWqgdAGi8 — India in UAE (@IndembAbuDhabi) March 8, 2026

Strict Warning Against Unauthorized Filming in UAE

In light of current developments, photographing or sharing sensitive security sites, or promoting unreliable or fabricated information, is prohibited to safeguard national security and stability. Compliance reflects strong national awareness. — جهاز أمن الدولة (@ssd_gov_ae) March 3, 2026

It may seem like just a photo… But to some, it’s information. Do not photograph or share security or critical sites. Protecting them is a national responsibility that helps keep our community safe and secure. pic.twitter.com/LUUSghM0vY — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) March 4, 2026

In conclusion, the Indian Embassy continues to coordinate with UAE authorities to ensure the safety of the over 3.5 million-strong Indian community. Travelers and residents are advised to rely solely on official government channels for updates and to avoid engaging with or spreading "fake news" that could compromise national security or result in severe legal repercussions.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of India in UAE). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 08, 2026 10:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).