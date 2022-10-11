Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 11 (ANI): One person died while another was rescued after two people from a group of 10 who had gone on the Kedarnath-Ransi trek were stuck on the track, according to an official on Monday.

The 10-member team was from West Bengal and had gone on the trek. Two of them were stuck due to severe health conditions, while the other eight people along with porters informed about them on their return.

On receipt of the information, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rescue team immediately rushed to the spot with the necessary rescue equipment.

A search operation was conducted on the said track by the rescue team. Both tourists were found amidst the icy rocks near Mahapanth, 6 km from Kedarnath while conducting extensive searches on foot in the high-altitude area in extreme conditions.

One of the two tourists had died while the other was in poor health. After giving first aid to the sick person by the SDRF team personnel, he was immediately rescued and admitted to the hospital after reaching Kedarnath.

"One dead, another rescued after two people from a group of 10 who had gone on the Kedarnath-Ransi trek were stuck on track due to health issues. Tourists were found almost 6 km from Kedarnath, under heavy snowfall and harsh conditions," said the SDRF spokesperson.

Meanwhile, five more bodies were airlifted to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp in Uttarkashi's Matli on Monday from Droupadi's Danda II mountain peak which was hit by a huge avalanche on the morning of October 4.

According to the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM), as many as 29 persons including two instructors and 27 trainees went missing when the avalanche hit Draupadi ka Danda mountain peak in Uttarakhand.

Mountaineers from the NIM participating in a training course were trapped in a glacier crevice on Tuesday morning after an avalanche hit the peak. The team was returning after summiting. (ANI)

