Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 31 (ANI): The State Election Commission of Uttarakhand on Tuesday reported that a total of 6,496 nominations have been received for the Municipal Local Body General Elections for the year 2024-25 in Uttarakhand after the deadline day for nomination submissions on Monday.

The date for the filling of nominations started on December 27.

Also Read | Chandrababu Naidu Richest CM in India With Assets Worth Over INR 931 Crore, Mamata Banerjee Poorest; Revanth Reddy Faces Highest Number of Cases.

According to the data from the State Election Commission, 103 nominations have been submitted for the position of City Head in Municipal Corporations, and 2,325 nomination papers have been filed for the role of Councillor in Municipal Corporations.

Additionally, 284 nominations have been received for the position of Chairman in Municipal Palika Parishads, while 1,922 nomination papers have been submitted for the role of Member in Municipal Palika Parishads.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 31, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

For Nagar Panchayats, 295 nominations have been received for the chairman position and 1,567 nominations for the member position.

In total, 682 nominations have been filed for the positions of City Head or Chairman for different bodies and 5,814 nomination papers for Councillor or Member.

According to the State Election Commission, candidates can withdraw their nomination papers on January 2.

Earlier on December 23, the State Election Commission officially announced the dates for the Municipal Local Body General Elections for the year 2024-25, with elections to be held for 11 Municipal Corporations, 43 Municipal Councils, and 46 Nagar Panchayats across the state.

The Commission has set the voting date for January 23, 2025, with the counting of votes scheduled for January 25, 2025. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)