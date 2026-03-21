Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], March 21 (ANI): Pithoragarh District Magistrate Ashish Bhatgain on Saturday expressed optimism over the resumption of India-China border trade through the Lipulekh Pass in the district, being restarted after a gap of six years.

Speaking with ANI, the DM said that directions have been given to the officers regarding the preparation for the trade. He further reflected on the enthusiasm among the traders for the same.

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"I convened a meeting related to the trade through Lipulekh Pass. The trade is resuming through this route after 2019. So, discussions were held in this regard. All officers have been directed to make timely preparations for this. This is resuming after 6 years, so there is excitement. Traders are also excited and making preparations for the same," he said.

Shedding light on the statistics of the previous trade session in 2019, the DM expressed anticipation of the issuance of a similar number of trade passes as then.

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"It is expected that a similar number of trade passes will be issued as before, with preparations also being made by the traders. In the last trade session in 2019, approximately ₹1.9 crore worth of imports and around ₹1.3 crore worth of exports were recorded. Another meeting with local traders involved in this trade will be held soon," he stated.

On the other hand, RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha questioned the Union government over India's diplomatic relations with China.

"The truth is that the language of our diplomacy has been weakened. A lot has happened that the government hasn't clarified to date, especially regarding China... When things got worse, TikTok was banned. We're a country in a lot of trouble...," he said.

In August 2025, India and China agreed to reopen border trade through Lipulekh Pass, a point located 56 kilometres inside Nepal's western frontier in Limpiyadhura. The agreement was made during Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit to India.

Both countries agreed during a meeting between Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Point nine of the joint communique mentions the resumption of border trade.

"Both sides agreed to the re-opening of border trade through the three designated trading points, namely Lipulekh Pass, Shipki La Pass and Nathu La Pass."

These border trade points were established through bilateral agreements and have been closed since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and heightened tensions between the two nations. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)