Himanta Biswa Sarma Takes Oath As Assam CM for Second Term; PM Narendra Modi Attends Landmark Swearing-In in Guwahati (Watch Video)

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Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Assam for a second consecutive term on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. The ceremony, held at the Veterinary College Ground in Khanapara, was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and several top NDA leaders. Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya administered the oath of office to Sarma and a select group of cabinet ministers. Sarma’s reappointment follows a decisive victory for the BJP-led NDA, which secured 102 seats in the 126-member Assembly. This milestone marks the first time a non-Congress Chief Minister has served back-to-back terms in the state. In his address, Sarma emphasized a commitment to infrastructure and "full-scale" development, signaling a focused start for the NDA 3.0 administration.

Himanta Biswa Sarma Sworn In for Second Consecutive Term as CM

#WATCH | Guwahati: BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma takes oath as the Chief Minister of Assam for the second consecutive term at Veterinary College ground in Khanapara pic.twitter.com/K5sGEN7jVF — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2026

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