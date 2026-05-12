What is TASMAC? How Many Liquor Shops are Operating in Tamil Nadu Today?

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In a significant policy shift aimed at addressing long-standing public grievances, the Tamil Nadu government has ordered the immediate closure of 717 state-run liquor retail outlets. The directive, issued by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay on Tuesday, targets shops situated in close proximity to educational institutions, religious sites, and major transit hubs.

The Scale of Closures

The decision follows a comprehensive statewide audit conducted by the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC). The survey identified hundreds of shops operating within 500 meters of sensitive public zones. Tamil Nadu: CM Vijay Orders Closure of 717 TASMAC Liquor Outlets Near Places of Worship, Educational Institutions and Bus Stations.

According to the official data released today:

276 shops located near places of worship will be shuttered.

186 shops operating near schools and colleges are marked for closure.

255 shops situated near bus terminals and major transit points will be removed.

Authorities have been given a strict two-week deadline to implement the shutdown across all districts.

Current TASMAC Count in Tamil Nadu

Prior to this latest directive, TASMAC was operating a network of 4,765 retail liquor outlets throughout the state. Once the current phase of 717 closures is completed, the total number of functioning liquor shops in Tamil Nadu is expected to drop to 4,048.

This move follows a historical trend of phased reductions. In late 2023, the previous administration closed 500 shops as part of a policy decision that was later upheld by the Madras High Court. The current administration has signaled that these closures are part of a broader social reform to curb the accessibility of alcohol in residential and educational areas. Tasmac to Relaunch Liquor Bottle Buy-Back Scheme in Chennai This Week Following Worker Protests and Operational Review.

What is TASMAC?

The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation, popularly known as TASMAC, is a company owned by the Government of Tamil Nadu. Established in 1983, it holds the exclusive privilege of conducting wholesale and retail trade of Indian Made Foreign Spirits (IMFS) and beer in the state.

While TASMAC is a primary source of revenue for the state exchequer, it has frequently been at the center of political and social debate. Public activists and local residents often protest against individual shops, citing safety concerns and the normalization of alcohol consumption in public spaces.

Context and Future Outlook

The move is being viewed by political analysts as the first major social policy intervention by the newly formed administration. Beyond closures, the government is also exploring logistical reforms, such as the implementation of an empty bottle buy-back scheme to reduce environmental waste.

While the reduction in shop numbers is welcomed by many social groups, the government faces the dual challenge of managing the resultant loss in revenue and preventing the rise of illicit liquor sales in areas where shops are being removed.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2026 11:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).