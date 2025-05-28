Nearly two years after the shocking crime, the Uttarakhand court is set to deliver its verdict on the Ankita Bhandari murder case on May 30. Ankita’s father demanded justice, saying, “Hang all three culprits in front of us,” while alleging that "VIP" accused Ajay Kumar was protected due to government pressure. Ankita, a 19-year-old receptionist at Vanantra Resort in Pauri district, was murdered on September 18, 2022, by resort operator Pulkit Arya and his two employees following a dispute. Pulkit Arya, son of former BJP leader Vinod Arya, along with Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta, allegedly pushed Ankita into the Cheela canal in Rishikesh. Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: Uttarakhand Court Completes Hearing, To Announce Verdict on May 30.

Ankita Bhandari's Father Demands Hanging of All 3 Accused

उत्तराखंड के बहुचर्चित अंकिता भंडारी केस में 30 मई को फैसला आएगा !! पिता बोले- हम चाहते हैं तीनों आरोपियों को हमारे सामने फांसी हो। 18 सितंबर 2022 को रिजॉर्ट संचालक पुलकित आर्या ने कर्मचारियों सौरभ भास्कर, अंकित गुप्ता संग मिलकर रिसेप्शनिस्ट अंकिता भंडारी की हत्या कर दी थी।… pic.twitter.com/v2T3Xe0cBB — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) May 28, 2025

