Rudrapur, February 25: An elderly Muslim man was allegedly assaulted by some people and forced to chant religious slogans after he offered namaz on a vacant land in front of a temple here, police said. A video of the incident is doing the rounds on social media. In the video, the accused are seen thrashing the man with sticks and hurling abuses at him. The man, Shahid, a resident of the Resham Bari area, offered namaz during the ongoing month of Ramzan in front of the Atriya Temple in Jagatpura, the police said on Tuesday.

Shahid said he had been working near the temple for several days and claimed that the land where he read namaz is quite far from the temple. After learning about the incident, members of the Muslim community accompanied Shahid to the local police station and filed a complaint. They claimed that one of the accused was a murder convict and who is currently out on parole. Temple manager Arvind Sharma said activities associated with any other religion will not be tolerated on the temple land, even if a case is filed against him. The police reached the spot and appealed to both communities to maintain peace. Namaz Row at Lal Baradari: Lucknow University Issues Notices to 13 Students for Offering Namaz at Historic Structure, INR 50,000 Bond Ordered.

Shahid was sent for a medical examination and a legal action would be taken based on the complaint, the police said. Municipal Councillor Parvez Qureshi termed the incident unacceptable. “This matter is extremely serious. Assaulting a person is unacceptable. If anyone had any objection, the administration should have been informed. We demand an impartial investigation and strict action against the culprits to avoid a repeat of such incidents in the future,” he said. Namaz Offered by Muslim Girl in Classroom at Madhya Pradesh College, Probe Ordered.

Muslim Man Assaulted After Offering Namaz Near Temple

"How dare you offer Namaz on Brahmin's land?" Shahid, A daily labour who was praying in an open field in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, was kicked, beaten, made to apologize, and forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'. The person seen beating him was Arvind Sharma, Temple Manager. A complaint… pic.twitter.com/SGCjPmn4Mp — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) February 25, 2026

Congress leader Sofia Naz termed the incident detrimental to social harmony. “Maintaining law and order in the state is the responsibility of the state government. Violence and forced chanting of slogans in the name of religion are against the spirit of the Constitution. The administration should take immediate action and provide justice to the victim,” Naz said.

