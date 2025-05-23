Pauri Garhwal (Uttarakhand) [India] May 23 (ANI): The Uttarakhand Police on Friday issued precautionary advisories near the Ganga ghats in Pauri Garhwal, urging people to stay away from the riverbanks following a rise in the water level of the river due to rainfall and regulated water release from the Srinagar dam.

Speaking to reporters, Srinagar Deputy Superintendent of Police Anuj Kumar said, "The water level of the River is rising due to rainfall in the upper regions. Water is also being released from the dam from time to time. The police are appealing to people to stay away from the Ganga ghats and stay away from the places which may be harmful if the water level rises..."

Meanwhile, earlier today, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed deep sorrow over the Gangotri Highway accident where a 41-passenger loaded bus overturned after the driver lost control near Dharasu.

In a post on X, CM Dhami said instructions were given to provide proper treatment to the injured and also refer them to higher centres if needed.

"The news of the bus accident near Dharasu Nalupani on Gangotri Highway is very sad. The district administration and SDRF teams are engaged in relief and rescue work. Immediate medical assistance is being provided to the injured and instructions have been given to refer them to higher centres if needed. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of all the injured passengers," he said.

According to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), 41 passengers were travelling in the bus when it overturned

"Today, on 23rd May, in Uttarkashi district, at around 10:00 am, Dharasu police station informed the SDRF post Chinyalisaur that a bus has met with an accident near Dharasu Band. On receiving the information, the SDRF team immediately left for the spot under the leadership of Sub-Inspector Manish Bhakuni. According to preliminary information, the said vehicle (bus) went out of control and overturned on the road. A total of 41 people were travelling in the bus. SDRF and district police force carried out quick rescue operations and evacuated all the passengers safely from the bus," the SDRF said in a statement.

It also mentioned that several people sustained minor injuries in the incident and were sent to the hospital for treatment.

"8 to 10 persons have sustained minor injuries in the incident and have been sent to the hospital for first aid. All other passengers are safe," the SDRF said. (ANI)

