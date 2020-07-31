Champawat (Uttarakhand) [India], July 31 (ANI): The district administration has issued a red alert in the area near Banbasa barrage on the Sharda river which is flowing above the danger mark due to excessive rainfall in the past two days.

"2,31,000 cusec water has been released from Banbasa barrage. There are apprehensions that this may cause a flood in the area around the barrage. Local people are demanding that the administration immediately acts and prevents any such occurrence," Hemant, a resident of Banbasa said.

Champawat ADM TS Martolia said that the administration is alert and has cautioned the people. He added that the administration will take all necessary preventive measures. (ANI)

