Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 7 (ANI): Professor Surekha Dangwal, a member of the expert committee that drafted the Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and Vice Chancellor of Doon University, said that UCC not only strengthens the socio-economic security of women and children but will also fortify the institution of marriage.

In a statement, Prof. Surekha Dangwal highlighted that the essence of the Uttarakhand UCC is to establish equality by eliminating gender-based discrimination.

Also Read | Aadhaar Authentication Transactions Surge in India: Over 284 Crore Recorded in January 2025, Marking 32% Annual Growth, Says Centre.

She said that many such cases were coming to light in which women did not even know that their husband had a second marriage.

"In some places, this was also being done under the guise of religious traditions. In this way, now by making marriage registration mandatory, the possibility of such fraud with women will be minimised. Also, this will stop the evil practice of marrying girls below the age of 18 years secretly. With this, daughters can continue their higher education with certainty," she said.

Also Read | Mental Health Issues in India: Tele-MANAS Helpline Receives More Than 18.1 Lakh Calls Till February 2025, Health and Family Welfare Minister Prataprao Jadhav.

According to Suraksha Dangwal, the Uttarakhand UCC also ensures that, upon the death of a person, not only the wife and children but also the parents have equal rights to the deceased's property.

"This will also protect the rights of elderly parents. Similarly, a child born out of live-in has also been given rights in the property acquired by the mother and father like a child born out of marriage. This will bring a sense of responsibility in live-in relationships, as well as marriage will prosper as an institution, and due to clear guidelines, court cases will also decrease," she added.

Surekha Dangwal said that the Constitution of India allows two adult citizens to choose the life partner of their choice. "For this, the Special Marriage Act already exists, objections are also sought in it. Now similarly, in some cases, information will be given to the parents. At the same time, the conversion law is already in force to prevent incidents of love jihad," she further added.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on January 27 announced the official implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state.

To commemorate this milestone, Chief Minister Dhami said that January 27 will be observed annually as "UCC Diwas," highlighting its significance in India's post-independence history.

With this decision, Uttarakhand became one of the first states to implement the UCC.

Chief Minister Dhami highlighted that an expert committee drafted the UCC after consulting 2.35 lakh individuals and stated that by implementing the UCC, the state government is paying tribute to the Constitution's architect, Dr BR Ambedkar, and all members of the Constituent Assembly.

The CM has categorically clarified that the UCC is not against any religion or sect. It aims to eradicate social evils and establish equality.

The Chief Minister explained that the UCC is a constitutional measure aimed at eliminating legal discrimination based on caste, religion, or gender. It ensures equal rights for all citizens, promotes women's safety and empowerment, and prohibits practices like halala, triple talaq, and iddat.

According to the state government, this act applies to the entire area of the state of Uttarakhand and is also effective on the residents of the state living outside Uttarakhand.

The UCC applies to all residents of Uttarakhand, except Scheduled Tribes and protected authority-empowered persons and communities.

Uttarakhand has become the first state to implement a UCC, aiming to simplify and standardise personal laws relating to marriage, divorce, succession, and inheritance. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)