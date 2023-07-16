Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], July 16 (ANI): After the discovery of the unnamed Jagannath temple in Sald village of Uttarkashi, District Magistrate Abhishek Ruhela said that work will be done in a planned manner for the beautification of the temple.

DM Abhishek Ruhela reached the Jagannath Temple at Sald on Sunday.

DM Ruhela said, "For the beautification of the Jagannath temple and the facilities for the devotees, work will be done in a planned manner by making a concrete action plan."

The DM said that this unique temple of Lord Jagannath in Uttarakhand has recently become widely discussed in the national scenario.

After the discovery of the unnamed Jagannath temple in Sald village of Uttarkashi and the announcement of its progress, all the villagers lit a lamp of blessings for Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and the Jagannath devotees of Odisha.

Famous Odia film actor Sabyasachi Mishra reached here a few days back. After which he left no stone unturned to spread its wide publicity and now there is great enthusiasm among the villagers of the village due to the expectation of grand development of the temple.

Earlier on Saturday, CM Dhami met with the students of the Vanraji community studying at Vanvasi Vidyalaya Doon Sanskriti School.

The Chief Minister honoured all the children with the memory of former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and presented the book 'Agni Ki Udaan' written by Abdul Kalam.

He said that the Tribal Welfare Department is continuously making efforts to improve the future of the children of tribal society. (ANI)

