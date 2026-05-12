India News | Uttarakhand Weather: High Alert in Rudraprayag as Storms Threaten Kedarnath Yatra Route

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], May 12 (ANI): The Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued a widespread weather alert for several districts in Uttarakhand, prompting the Rudraprayag administration to shift into high gear to ensure the safety of thousands of pilgrims currently undertaking the Kedarnath Yatra.

Atmospheric conditions in the hill state have turned volatile, with the weather department predicting a combination of strong winds, frequent lightning strikes, and intense thunderstorms.

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The regions expected to be most affected include Almora, Chamoli, Pauri Garhwal, Rudraprayag, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh.

According to the weather department, areas including Berinag, Chopta, Ukhimath, Gopeshwar, Thalisain, Kedarnath, Kotdwar, Munsyari, Didihat, and Ranikhet, along with nearby regions, are likely to witness lightning strikes and thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds blowing at speeds of 30 to 40 kmph.

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With the number of devotees visiting Kedarnath Dham steadily increasing, the Rudraprayag district administration has refused to take any chances. Following the alert, "high alert" mode has been activated across all administrative tiers.

All officials and concerned departments have been placed on alert mode. Extensive safety arrangements are now in place along the yatra route, within transit camps, and throughout the temple complex, according to the Rudraprayag district administration.

According to the Rudraprayag district administration, the number of devotees visiting Kedarnath Dham is continuously increasing, due to which all officials and concerned departments have been placed on alert mode. Meanwhile, the queue management system is also functioning actively to ensure the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage.

Vishal Mishra, District Magistrate Rudraprayag, speaking to ANI, said, "CM has directed that devotees coming on Chardham Yatra should not have to face any inconvenience. In this regard, Sonprayag is the first point where people gather in large numbers. So, drone monitoring is being done and orderly parking is being done through queue management. People are being released in a staggered manner so that no pressure is created at Gaurikund. Magistrates are deployed on our trek route too, cameras are installed there and queue management and crowd management are being done. If the weather takes a turn, we halt the Yatra temporarily so that devotees do not face inconvenience or any threat."

Authorities are closely monitoring the Kedarnath Yatra route to manage the influx of pilgrims and are prepared to pause movement should conditions become too hazardous for travel. Devotees are advised to stay informed through official channels and cooperate with security personnel stationed along the trek. (ANI)

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