Ferozepur (PB), Jun 14 (PTI) Police apprehended a 47-year-old Uzbek woman found roaming in a suspicious manner by the locals in Gatti Rajo Ke village near the international border, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

The Uzbek national was identified as Tangiyarova Ozoda alias Sevinch, said police.

The woman was noticed by villagers roaming in the village and was reported to police.

Police found an Aadhaar card with a Zirakpur address and some cash on her.

Superintendent of Police Randhir Kumar said the police were investigating how the Uzbek national reached the village.

Senior Superintendent of Police Bhupinder Singh said the police were verifying her antecedents.

