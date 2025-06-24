New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar will be on a three-day visit to Nainital, Uttarakhand from June 25 to 27, Vice President's Secretariat said in an official statement.

On June 25, the Vice-President will preside over the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Kumaun University and address the students and faculty members of the institute,as per the statement.

Also Read | Udaipur Shocker: Youth Attempts Suicide After Killing Girlfriend in Hotel for Getting Engaged to Another Man in Rajasthan, Detained.

On June 27, the Vice-President will preside as Chief Guest over the 156th Founders' Celebration of Sherwood College. During this tour, the Vice-President will also visit Raj Bhavan, Nainital.

Earlier in the day, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday planted a tree in memory of his late parents, Kesari Devi and Gokal Chand, at Bihar's LN Mishra College of Business Management, accompanied by a state minister, Nitish Mishra.

Also Read | Srikanth Arrested in Drug Case: Many Prominent Film Personalities Use Drugs, Claims Actor-Politician Seeman.

"Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar today planted a tree in memory of his late mother, Smt. Kesari Devi and late father Shri Gokal Chand in the campus of LN Mishra College of Business Management, Muzaffarpur, Bihar," read a post by the office of the Vice President.

VP Dhankhar is in Bihar's Muzaffarpur to attend the founder's day event in LN Mishra College (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)