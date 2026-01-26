India News | V Sivankutty, K Muraleedharan Visit Padma Shri Awardee Kalamandalam Vimala Menon's Residence in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 26 (ANI): Kerala Minister V Sivankutty and Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan visited the residence of Padma Shri awardee Kalamandalam Vimala Menon at Sasthamangalam in Thiruvananthapuram and felicitated her for her contribution to the field of arts.

Speaking to reporters here, Sivankutty said Vimala Menon has been actively associated with the arts for over five decades and has played a key role in nurturing young talents in Kerala. "Most of the students participating in school and university arts festivals are her students. Although this recognition has come late, I am very happy with the honour she has received, and I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to her," he said.

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Reacting to the honour, Vimala Menon's daughter, Vinduja Menon, described the Padma Shri as a proud moment for the family and her mother's students. "This is a very proud moment for the family, for all the students and for everyone associated with her. We are extremely happy," she said.

Vinduja thanked the Central government for recognising her mother's contributions, adding that the timing of the award made it even more special. She noted that the honour, coming shortly after Vimala Menon's 84th birthday, acknowledged her lifelong service to the arts at a meaningful moment, bringing joy to her family, students and admirers alike.

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On the eve of Republic Day, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) unveiled the official list of Padma awardees for 2026. The prestigious civilian honours recognise individuals from diverse fields, including arts, literature, social service, medicine, education and public service, for their excellence, dedication and long-term contribution to society.

The Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian honours of India, are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan for exceptional and distinguished service; Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of higher order, and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field of activity. (ANI)

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