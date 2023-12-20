Lucknow, Dec 20 (PTI) Attacking opposition parties over the "mimicry" incident, BJP chief JP Nadda on Wednesday alleged that their elected representatives were acting as "clowns" and took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying he can apply for the job of a cameraman in the studio of BJP MP Ravi Kishan.

A political row broke out on Tuesday after Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kalyan Banerjee derisively mimicked Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar during the opposition's protest on the stairs of Parliament against the MPs' suspension. Rahul Gandhi was seen making a video of the act.

"We had to see this day also. Indian National Congress is said to have a history of more than a hundred years and its leader is making a video of a person doing mimicry," the BJP chief said.

As opposition parties played down the incident, Nadda asked if the people of the country should tolerate the "insult" of a farmer's son and Jat community leader occupying a constitutional position.

"You people must have seen it (video) in Parliament yesterday. People send leaders to Parliament to debate. But they are acting like clowns instead of debating. They have taken up mimicry," Nadda said while addressing a gathering in Basti.

"And Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is making his (TMC MP's) video... Today he (Rahul) has taken over the job of cameraman.

"I met our MP Ravi Kishan ji in Gorakhpur and he said that there is a vacancy for a cameraman in his Bhojpuri studio. If he gives the exam, he can be considered for the post," Nadda said in a dig at the former Congress president.

He said Dhankhar is a farmer's son and a leader of backward classes.

"Rahul Gandhi does not remember OBC at this time. They used to talk of 'pichchda'. The son of a farmer, the son of Jat who represents the OBC is insulted today and being made fun of.

"Will India tolerate such people? Should there be any place for such people in politics...this is the condition of Congress," Nadda said.

He also urged the people to defeat the opposition whose only aim is to remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"They (opposition) say 'Modi Hatao' (remove Modi) but Modi ji wants to see the country going forward and works for it. That's why people should remove those who want to remove Modi in 2024 and back Modiji who is developing the country," Nadda said.

