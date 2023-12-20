UPSC NDA, CDS 2024 Notification Released, Know How to Apply At upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC NDA & NA I exam 2024 and UPSC CDS I exam 2024 notifications on December 20, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for these examinations mentioned above can check the notifications on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply is till January 9, 2024.

Education Team Latestly| Dec 20, 2023 05:30 PM IST
Representational Image (Photo Credits : Facebook)

New Delhi, December 20: Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC NDA & NA I exam 2024 and UPSC CDS I exam 2024 notifications on December 20, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for these examinations mentioned above can check the notifications on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply is till January 9, 2024.

The application correction window will open from January 10 to 16, 2024. CSIR UGC NET 2023: Exam City Slip for CSIR December Examination Released at csirnet.nta.ac.in, Know How To Download.

The NDA/ NA I 2024 exam will be conducted on April 21, 2024, for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 153rd Course and for the 115th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd January 2025. The e-admit card will be available to download a week before the commencement of the exam. KSET 2023 Exam: Registration for Karnataka State Eligibility Test Examination Extended Till Today, Apply Online at kea.kar.nic.in.

UPSC NDA, CDS I Notification: Educational Qualification

Candidates must pass Class 12 to be eligible for the NDA exam. For CDS, it is necessary to be a graduate of a recognized university. One must have a bachelor’s degree in engineering to join the Navy, whereas for the Air Force Academy one must have passed Physics and Chemistry in Class 12 along with a Bachelor’s degree.

UPSC NDA, CDS I Notification: Age Limit

Candidates applying for the NDA exam must be 16.5 to 19.5 y

Candidates applying for the NDA exam must be 16.5 to 19.5 years of age. However, for the CDS exam, those applying for Air Force and Navy must be between the age cap 19 to 23 years and for Officers Training Academy, candidates must be 19 to 24 years of age.

UPSC NDA, CDS I Notification: How to Check

  1. Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in

  2. Go to the ‘OTR for examinations of UPSC and online application’

  3. Register and proceed with the application process

  4. Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form

  5. Download and take a printout for future reference

As per the notification, through the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2024, the Commission aims to fill up a total of 400 vacancies while the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2024, will be conducted for a total of 457 vacancies.

Applicants are advised to keep a check on the official website for more updates and information related to UPSC NDA and CDS 2024 recruitment.

