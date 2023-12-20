UPSC NDA, CDS 2024 Notification Released, Know How to Apply At upsc.gov.in

New Delhi, December 20: Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC NDA & NA I exam 2024 and UPSC CDS I exam 2024 notifications on December 20, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for these examinations mentioned above can check the notifications on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply is till January 9, 2024.

The application correction window will open from January 10 to 16, 2024.

The NDA/ NA I 2024 exam will be conducted on April 21, 2024, for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 153rd Course and for the 115th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd January 2025. The e-admit card will be available to download a week before the commencement of the exam.

UPSC NDA, CDS I Notification: Educational Qualification

Candidates must pass Class 12 to be eligible for the NDA exam. For CDS, it is necessary to be a graduate of a recognized university. One must have a bachelor’s degree in engineering to join the Navy, whereas for the Air Force Academy one must have passed Physics and Chemistry in Class 12 along with a Bachelor’s degree.

UPSC NDA, CDS I Notification: Age Limit