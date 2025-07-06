New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday paid his tributes to Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary and said his vision of inclusive development reflects in the BJP-led Centre's policies.

The railway minister paid a visit to the Sangh ideologue's statue in Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Park at Delhi Gate and placed flowers there.

Vaishnaw said Mookerjee made a monumental contribution to shaping modern India.

"Dr Mookerjee championed Indian languages at a time when English dominated. He believed that learning in one's native language enhances comprehension. This vision is reflected in today's National Education Policy, which includes Hindi and other regional languages," he said.

The minister said it was Mookerjee's struggle against Article 370 that eventually led to its abrogation in 2019.

Today, efforts are ongoing in Kashmir to emotionally and economically integrate it with the rest of India, including road and rail development, he said.

"The sentiments with which Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee expressed his thoughts have been translated into policy by the Narendra Modi government," he said.

On the occasion, Vaishnaw urged all MPs from Delhi to inspect local railway stations and submit improvement plans.

"Under PM Modi, Delhi's railway budget has increased tenfold, and masterplans have already been prepared to modernise Shakur Basti and Azadpur stations," he said.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that while many freedom fighters sacrificed their lives for India's Independence, Dr Mookerjee gave his life for India's unity and constitutional integrity.

"Today, when the Vande Bharat train crosses the Chenab River and India's highest peaks in Kashmir, we feel a deep connection to every part of India. One Constitution and one flag now represent the entire nation. Our duty as a political party is to carry forward the ideas and values shown by Dr Mookerjee," she said.

