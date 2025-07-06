Did Income Tax Department Send Email for E-PAN Download? Here’s What PIB Fact Check Says

Mumbai, July 6: An email asking recipients to download their e-PAN card online has been circulating widely, raising concerns among taxpayers. The message, sent from the address info@smt.plusoasis.com, claims to provide a step-by-step guide to obtaining the PAN card issued by the Income Tax Department. Given the sensitive nature of PAN cards, which are crucial for various financial and tax-related activities, such emails naturally draw attention, leaving many wondering if the Income Tax Department had sent them an email for E-PAN download.

The subject has gained traction on social media after screenshots of the email began surfacing online. In response, several users flagged the message, prompting authorities to take note. The fact-checking arm of the government, PIB Fact Check, addressed the email in a post on X (formerly Twitter), cautioning users against responding to such emails, clicking on suspicious links, or sharing sensitive information. Is Viral Video of Dog Named Barton Pulling Kindergarten Girl’s Handmade Cart in China Real or Fake? Here’s a Fact Check of Widely-Circulated Clip.

PIB Fact Check, through a post on X (formerly Twitter), labelled the viral email as "Fake" and warned the public against interacting with such messages. The post clearly advised citizens not to respond to emails, SMS, links, or phone calls asking for sensitive personal or financial information. It also reiterated that the Income Tax Department does not request personal details like PIN numbers, passwords, or bank account credentials via email. The email in question, sent from a non-government domain, raised suspicion due to its misleading content and format. Fact Check: Did Congress Distribute Sanitary Pads Featuring Rahul Gandhi's Image to Women in Bihar? Congress Debunks Fake Video Going Viral on Social Media.

While the email may appear official at first glance, authorities have urged recipients to remain vigilant and avoid clicking on links or downloading attachments. PIB Fact Check’s advisory highlights the importance of cyber safety and reporting such phishing attempts. Concerned individuals are encouraged to report suspicious emails to webmanager@incometax.gov.in or incident@cert-in.org.in. As phishing tactics become more sophisticated, verifying sources before sharing personal data remains a crucial step in staying protected online.

Fact check

Claim : Viral email claims users can download their e-PAN card through a step-by-step process. Conclusion : PIB Fact Check has labelled the email as fake. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 06, 2025 06:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).