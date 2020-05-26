India News | Vandalism of Film Set: 4 More Members of Fringe Right Group Arrested

Kochi, May 26 (PTI): Four more members of a fringe right wing outfit were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the alleged vandalism of a cinema set for a Malayalam film near here on May 24.

Members of the Rashtriya Bajrang Dal had allegedly vandalised the set, which resembled a church, on Sunday.

With this, a total of five people have been arrested by the Special Investigation Team probing the incident.

Kara Satheesh, a district level leader of the outfit and a history sheeter, who allegedly led the group, was arrested on Monday.

Police said those arrested have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony).

They have also been booked under the 'Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020 , police said.

The act gives more powers to the government to control events organised by the public, individuals and groups, in order to contain spread of COVID-19 in the State.

Violation of restrictions could be punishable with two years of imprisonment or Rs 10,000 penalty or both.

Ernakulam Rural police chief K Karthick said steps have been taken to charge the accused under Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act (KAPA) as well.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had on Monday condemned the incident and asserted that strong action would be initiated against the culprits.

Police said that Satheesh, the arrested leader of the outfit, is a history-sheeter and an accused in 29 criminal cases, including three of murder.

Actor Tovino Thomas, who is starring in the film, had expressed anguish over the attack and said the "contractual set" of the film "Minnal Murali" was destroyed by a group of "racialists".

In a Facebook post, Hari Palode, the leader of a right wing group AHP, had congratulated the district leader of "Rashtiya Bajrang Dal" for destroying the set raised on the sand bed of the Periyar river in Kalady, near a temple.

He had also posted photos of the alleged vandalism on his Facebook page.

