New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Monday commemorated the third anniversary of Vanijya Bhawan, calling it a symbol of modern, efficient, and integrated governance, and a dedicated hub for India's fast-growing commerce and industry ecosystem.

An official release from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry stated that this occasion with a commemorative event that served as a tribute to the progress made over the past three years and reaffirmed the Ministry's commitment to driving India's trade and industrial growth.

Piyush Goyal also underlined that Commerce and Industry Ministry today engages with world powers, global CEOs, and trade leaders with a bold, confident, and forward-looking approach reflecting the rise of an unstoppable India, stated the release.

Piyush Goyal noted that three years since the inauguration of Vanijya Bhawan by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there are several milestones which have been achieved and new benchmarks set in the way India does business.

"This building reflects a new mindset one that demands honesty, purpose, and a renewed confidence in delivering to the 140 crore citizens of India", said Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

The minister also recalled historic significance of June 23, which marks the anniversary of the passing of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee which was India's Industry and Supply Minister and a staunch nationalist who laid the foundations of India's industrial self-reliance, mentioned the release.

"Vanijya Bhawan stands as a tribute to his sacrifice and ideals, as well as to the transformative journey of the last 11 years", said Piyush Goyal.

"Let this building be the symbol of Viksit Bharat 2047", he added.

The release mentioned that over the last three decades, India's export performance crossed $800 billion in total exports in FY 2024-25, non-petroleum exports reached a record $374.1 billion, marking a 6% year-on-year increase.

The release further mentioned that India has 14 Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) and 6 Preferential Trade Agreements in force.

Speaking on that Union Minister Piyush Goyal said, "During the tenure of PM Narendra Modi, every FTA has been signed after a lot of meetings and discussions with the industry, keeping in mind their offensive as well as defensive interests."

The minister also stated that the government is looking for friendly nations where there is collaboration and collective cooperation instead of competition.

He also highlighted that neither any of the Free Trade Agreements so far has been criticised by either farmers, or MSMEs, or domestic manufacturers.

"Our FTAs have hurt no one; they have only benefited", said Piyush Goyal

"All future FTAs will also be in the best interest of the country", he added. (ANI)

