Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh ) [India], April 6 (ANI): In a display of deep devotion, thousands of devotees gathered at the Ashta Bhuji Temple in Varanasi on the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri and Ram Navami, a day celebrated to honor the birth of Lord Rama.

The temple, known for its spiritual prominence, was filled with chants and aartis as people from all walks of life came to offer their prayers on Sunday morning.

Also Read | BJP Foundation Day 2025: People Seeing Good Governance Agenda of Party, Reflected in Historic Mandates, Says PM Narendra Modi.

Special pujas were held, with devotees lighting diyas, performing rituals, and chanting sacred mantras in reverence to Lord Rama.

On the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri, young girls were worshipped in various parts of the country, including Varanasi, as part of the traditional 'Kanjak' ritual, where devotees honor them as symbols of Goddess Durga's strength and purity.

Also Read | Ram Navami 2025 Wishes: May Ram Navami Bring New Energy for Strong, Prosperous and Capable India, Says PM Narendra Modi.

On the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri, devotees observed a significant ritual known as 'Kanjak', in which young girls were revered and worshipped as embodiments of Goddess Durga.

The day, which marks the culmination of the nine-day festival, is dedicated to honoring the divine feminine energy.

Devotees, particularly from Hindu families, invite young girls into their homes, wash their feet, and offer them food, clothes, and gifts as a mark of respect and devotion.

The young girls, often between the ages of 2 and 10, are considered 'Kanjaks' or 'little goddesses,' and their presence is believed to bring blessings of prosperity and protection.

As part of the celebrations, many devotees observed fasting, while others performed traditional aartis and chanted mantras to honor the goddess.

The temple, known for its rich cultural heritage and divine significance, saw an overwhelming turnout, with people from different parts of the country coming to Varanasi to mark the occasion.

Local shops and eateries around the temple area also saw a rise in foot traffic as the day progressed.

In Ayodhya, devotees throng the Hanumangarhi Temple and offer prayers on the occasion of Navami.

Drones are being used to monitor the situation as devotees arrive in large numbers at the Ram Janmbhoomi temple to have darshan of Ram Lalla on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Speaking to ANI, a devotee said, "I have come to Ayodhya for the first time and along with my family, I took a holy dip in the Saryu river.

Navami, a day dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga, is considered an important and auspicious time for devotees to pray for strength, prosperity, and the removal of obstacles.

Maa Siddhidatri is worshipped on the ninth day of Navratri. She is considered to be the ninth incarnation of Goddess Durga. Siddhidatri is a Sanskrit word that means giver of meditative ability.

She mounts a lotus, and it is said that she killed the demon 'Mahishasura' on the ninth day, which is why it is termed 'Maha Navami'.

Navratri, which means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, is a Hindu festival celebrating Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, known collectively as Navdurga.

Hindus observe four Navratris throughout the year, but only two--Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri--are widely celebrated, as they coincide with the changing of the seasons. In India, Navratri is celebrated in various forms and traditions.

The nine-day festival, also known as Ram Navratri, concludes on Ram Navami, which marks Lord Ram's birthday. Throughout the festival, all nine days are devoted to honoring the nine incarnations of the goddess Shakti. The festival is celebrated with great devotion across India, with rituals and prayers honouring the goddess in her various forms.

Akashvani's Aradhana YouTube Channel will present a series of special programs from March 30 to April 6 to celebrate Navratri.

"To commemorate each day's significance, the channel will feature a specially curated series from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM. Additionally, Shakti Aradhana will be broadcast daily from 8:30 AM to 8:40 AM, bringing divine renditions to the audience," according to a Ministry of Information & Broadcasting release.

Chaitra Navratri, or Vasant Navratri, is celebrated during the spring season in India. It is considered to be an important nine-day celebration for the Hindu community.

During Chaitra Navratri, people fast and worship Goddess Durga. They also performed Ghatasthapana, the invocation of goddess Shakti, which was a significant ritual followed during the period. Navratri also celebrates calmness and peacefulness in the form of Maha Gauri Mata. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)