Hubballi (Karnataka) [India], July 5 (ANI): Saral Vastu expert Chandrashekhar Angadi popularly known as Chandrashekhar Guruji was stabbed to death by two unidentified people at a hotel in Hubballi on Tuesday morning.

According to Police, Chandrashekhar Guruji was staying at the hotel in Hubballi for the last four days. On Tuesday two people came to the hotel to meet him and called him to the lobby. Soon after Chandrashekhar Guruji reached the lobby, the assailants stabbed him multiple times and ran away. He was rushed to the KIMS Hospital where he was declared dead.

"Some people called him to the lobby area of the hotel where he was staying. One person wished him and then suddenly started stabbing him. Due to multiple injuries, by the time he was shifted to the hospital, he was dead. We have registered a case and are searching for the accused," said Police Commissioner Labhu Ram.

The investigation has been started. A hunt has been launched to trace the absconding killers.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

