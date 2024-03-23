Mumbai, Mar 23 (PTI) Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar on Saturday said the alliance with Shiv Sena (UBT) doesn't exist any longer.

Ambedkar, whose VBA has been eyeing to join hands with three MVA allies for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, also said he would declare his next move on March 26.

He evaded a direct reply on the status of talks between the VBA and Maha Vikas Aghadi for upcoming elections.

"I had asked Uddhav Thackeray that Shiv Sena (UBT) and VBA should first sit together and chalk out strategy for a joint political path, but that didn't happen. The VBA alliance with Sena (UBT) doesn't exist any longer," he told reporters.

If the VBA and MVA alliance takes shape, then we will see, he added.

Notably, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and VBA, led by Ambedkar, grandson of Dr B R Ambedkar, announced an alliance in last January.

Ambedkar also claimed that the internal strife in MVA allies- Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), and Congress- doesn't seem to end.

He claimed the MVA never gave him a proposal of four seats.

Notably, VBA has been eyeing to join hands with the three MVA allies for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. However, the seat-sharing talks with the allies have remained inconclusive so far.

Earlier this week, Ambedkar had expressed his displeasure with Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) for their “unequal attitude” towards his party and offered support to the third MVA partner – Congress – on seven Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.

The VBA's proposal to the Congress is not only a “goodwill” gesture, but also an “extension of a friendly hand” for a possible alliance for the future, he had said.

Queried on the VBA's proposal for Congress, Ambedkar on Saturday said the Grand Old Party should tell him the seats where it needs VBA's support.

He also said VBA will support to Congress candidate Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj in Kolhapur.

