India News | VCK to Back Chief Minister Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in Floor Test in Tamil Nadu Assembly Tomorrow

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 12 (ANI): Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol Thirumavalavan on Tuesday announced that the party's two MLAs will vote for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) led by Chief Minister Vijay during the floor test in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

Thirumavalavan stated that the reason behind their unconditional support was the probability of President's rule in Tamil Nadu if Vijay's TVK wasn't able to secure enough seats to cross the majority mark of 118 in the 234-member assembly.

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"Our party, VCK have decided to form this secular government in Tamil Nadu under his leadership. He visited former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin's residence. It's a new culture he formulated. We welcome this kind of attitude of Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Tomorrow, confidence motion is there. Our party members will vote for him in this confidence motion," he told ANI.

"Only 10-11 seats he needed. He got support from Congress immediately. He needed 6 or 7 more seats...to prevent President's rule in our state, we have decided to support Vijay to form government."

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Ahead of tomorrow's floor test, Vijay embarked on a whirlwind series of meetings with key allies to solidify his government's majority.

The actor-turned-politician visited the Congress state headquarters in Chennai to engage with party leadership and met with VCK President at his Velachery residence. He also met with IUML leadership, AIADMK MLA CV Shamnugam and party leaders.

The TVK-led coalition received a significant boost on Saturday when the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) extended its "unconditional support."

With the addition of the IUML's two seats, the total number of MLAs backing Vijay has reached 121--surpassing the majority mark of 118 in the 234-member assembly. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)