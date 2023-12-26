Lucknow Uttar Pradesh [India], December 26 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasised on Tuesday that Veer Bal Diwas serves as a reminder of the profound sacrifice made by Sikh Gurus.

"All four sons of Guru Gobind Singh happily sacrificed their lives for the protection of religion and country," Chief Minister Yogi said.

Also Read | Bomb Blast Scare at Israel Embassy Proves False Alarm, Say Delhi Police (Watch Video).

Speaking at a special programme held at the CM residence, Yogi Adityanath said, "The tales of this historic sacrifice need to be imparted to the younger generation so that they know about the glorious story of their martyrs."

Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended a warm welcome to Guru Granth Sahib and respectfully carried it on his head.

Also Read | Bomb Blast Threat: Delhi Police Gets Call About Blast Near Israel Embassy, Search Operation Underway (Watch Videos).

On this occasion, Gurbani, Ardas, and Langar were organised at the CM residence. The Chief Minister was honoured with a Siropa by Sikh representatives from across the state.

During the programme, CM Yogi said that brave children should be honoured at every division and district level of the state. Additionally, he mentioned that all places in the state related to Sikh Gurus will be identified, and efforts will be made for their development.

The Chief Minister, while paying tribute to Guru Govind Singh Ji, stated that he sacrificed all four of his sons to protect the country and religion.

"When Guru Govind Singh Ji was asked about his four sons becoming martyrs, he responded, so what if four were sacrificed, thousands are still alive," he said.

He further mentioned that the values imparted to Sahibzade in the presence of Mata Gujri are the reason they did not bow down to injustice.

"They sacrificed their lives fighting for religion and country. This day provides new inspiration for every youth and child," CM Yogi said.

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the Sikhs in Lucknow, stating that everyone has consistently raised the question since 2020 as to why the sacrifice of Sahibzade, who gave the supreme sacrifice in the history of India, is being forgotten.

"Under the leadership and inspiration of Prime Minister Modi, the entire country is celebrating the martyrdom day of both Sahibzadas Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh as Veer Bal Diwas," he said.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the sacrifices made by Sikh Gurus were not driven by personal or familial motives but were dedicated to the service of the country and religion.

"Guru Nanak, a saint deeply devoted to spiritual enlightenment, fearlessly challenged Babur during his time. The Sikh Gurus, characterised by their selflessness, consistently worked for the greater good," he said.

CM Yogi expressed that Guru Granth Sahib serves as an inspiration, guiding us to dedicate our efforts with hard work and determination to the welfare of both country and religion.

"Presently, the entire country is commemorating Veer Bal Diwas, while no one is left to light a lamp in the homes of the Mughals," the CM said.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister emphasised the importance of imparting the history of Sahibzadas to school children.

He mentioned that it is fortunate that every year, a recitation of Gurbani is organised at the Chief Minister's residence on this occasion.

"It is our responsibility to convey the story of the courage, hard work, and steadfastness of Sahibzadas to future generations, even in adverse situations. This should be the duty of every Indian," he said.

On the day of the Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, on January 9, 2022, Prime Minister Modi announced that December 26 would be marked every year as 'Veer Bal Diwas', to mark the martyrdom of his sons Sahibzadas Baba Zorawar Singh Ji and Baba Fateh Singh Ji. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)