New Delhi, December 26: Delhi Police on Tuesday evening received a call about a blast near the Israel embassy located in the New Delhi district but no explosive has been found yet, officials said. The search operation is underway, they said. When contacted, Israeli embassy spokesperson Guy Nir said, "We can confirm that around 5:48 pm there was a blast in close proximity to the embassy. Delhi Police and the security team are still investigating the situation." Bomb Blast Scare at Israel Embassy Proves False Alarm, Say Delhi Police (Watch Video)

According to Delhi Fire Services officials, they received a call about the blast at 5:45 pm and it was transferred from the Delhi Police PCR (police control room). The fire department immediately sent two fire engines to the spot. Police and fire department officials are at the spot and a search operation is underway, the fire officials said. Sources said the caller told police that there was a blast behind the embassy. Delhi Blast: Reports of Explosion Near Israel Embassy, Say Police (Watch Video)

Delhi Police Gets Call About Blast Near Israel Embassy

#WATCH | Visuals from outside the Israel Embassy in Delhi As per the Israel Embassy, around 5:10 pm there was a blast at close proximity to the embassy. pic.twitter.com/KsSot9LGgF — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2023

Delhi Fire Service received a call of a blast near the Israel Embassy in the Chanakyapuri area this evening. "So far nothing has been found at the location," says Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Services pic.twitter.com/Ipd23kciBS — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2023

#WATCH | An eyewitness says, " This happened around 5 pm, I was on my duty and heard a huge sound. When I came out, I saw smoke coming from the top of a tree, that's all I saw...Police have taken my statement..." https://t.co/WB4jy1BmGK pic.twitter.com/2apOQMV47z — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2023

A guard deployed at Hindi Bhawan told the media that he heard a loud noise behind the embassy and informed the police. A team of Delhi Police's Special Cell has also reached the spot. The area has been cordoned off and security personnel have been deployed. Police officials said that they are searching each and every corner of the area. No explosive has been found so far and the search operation is still underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)