New Delhi, June 10: Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) Biparjoy lay over the east-central Arabian Sea on Saturday morning and is likely to intensify further. The India Meteorological Department said the storm is likely to move north-northeastwards in the next 24 hours.

"VSCS 'Biparjoy' over the east-central Arabian Sea, lay centred at 0530hrs IST of 10th June, near lat 16.5N & long 67.4E, likely to intensify further and move north-northeastwards during next 24 hours," it said in a tweet. Mumbai Rains Forecast: Cyclone Biparjoy-Triggered Rainfall Likely to Lash Parts of Maharashtra Capital, Check Expected Dates Here.

High waves had been observed at Tithal Beach in Valsad on the Arabian Sea coast. As a precautionary measure, Tithal Beach has been closed to tourists until June 14. Cyclone Biparjoy: Cyclonic Storm to Intensify Today, Here's List of States and Cities That May Be Lashed by Heavy Rainfall.

The IMD has been providing regular updates about the cyclone. It lay over the east-central Arabian Sea on Friday night also. "VSCS BIPARJOY at 2330 hrs IST of 09th June over east-central Arabian Sea near lat 16.0N & long 67.4E. Likely to intensify further & move north-northeastwards during next 24hrs," IMD said in a tweet yesterday.

