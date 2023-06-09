Get ready for Mumbai Rains! Mumbai is likely to witness rainfall for next two-three days. However, it won't be because of Monsoon 2023. Heavy rainfall may lash parts of Mumbai because Cyclone Biparjoy formed in the Arabian Sea. "Rains will hit Mumbai and Pune for next 2-3 days due to Cyclone formation in Arabian Sea. From 13th June we may notice decrease in rains," The Weatherman, which gives weather forecast updates for Mumbai and Pune, tweeted on June 9. While Monsoon onset over Kerala has been declared, Maharashtra is likely to get monsoon rains from 15-16th June. Another weather forecast Twitter handle precited that Monsoon will hit Mumbai within a span of 7-9 days. Monsoon 2023 Hits India: IMD Declares Southwest Monsoon Onset Over Kerala, Normal Rainfall Expected During the Season.

Mumbai Rains Expected Date:

IMD has declared monsoon onset over Kerala. Maharashtra likely to get monsoon rains from 15-16th June. Rains will hit Mumbai and Pune for next 2-3 days due to Cyclone formation in Arabian Sea. From 13th June we may notice decrease in rains. Next 2 days crucial.#mumbairains — The Weatherman (@rushikesh_agre_) June 9, 2023

#Mumbairains #MonsoonOnset #Indiamonsoon Current update:-Monsoon has finally arrived in India yesterday.Will reach Mumbai within a span of 7-9 days.Till then enjoy the last few moments of Summer 2023 and the premonsoon showers. insta:-weat_herdaily — Weather daily (@Weatherdaily3) June 8, 2023

