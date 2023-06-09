Mumbai, June 9: Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to develop over the next 36 hours and move towards the north-northwest during the course of the next two days, according to an announcement made by India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday. The weather watchdog reported that the severe cyclonic storm was located over the eastern central Arabian Sea, 840 km west-southwest of Goa and 870 km west-southwest of Mumbai.

"Very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy over east-central Arabian Sea at 2330 hours IST of 08th June, 2023 over about 840 km west-southwest of Goa, 870 km west-southwest of Mumbai. To intensify further gradually during next 36 hours and move nearly north-northwestwards in next 2 days", IMD stated in a recent tweet. Cyclone Biparjoy Tracker Latest Update: Severe Cyclonic Storm Rapidly Intensifies Into Very Severe Cyclonic Storm; Dampening Monsoon.

Cyclonic Storm Biparjoy to Intensify

Very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy over eastcentral Arabian Sea at 2330 hours IST of 08th June, 2023 over about 840 km west-southwest of Goa, 870 km west-southwest of Mumbai. To intensify further gradually during next 36 hours and move nearly north-northwestwards in next 2 days. pic.twitter.com/dx6b3VAEN6 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 8, 2023

Additionally, the IMD cautioned fishermen from visiting such cyclone-affected areas in the Arabian Sea. The name "Biparjoy" for the cyclone was offered by Bangladesh. 'Biparjoy' means 'calamity' or 'disaster' in Bengali.

The naming of cyclones is done in accordance with established rules and is done in a rotating manner among the various nations.

Cities and States That Are Most Likely to be Affected by Cyclone Biparjoy

Up till June 10, high-speed winds will have an impact on the weather around the shores of Karnataka, Goa, and Maharashtra. Over the middle Arabian Sea, gale winds can reach speeds of 145–155 kmph with gusts up to 170 kmph. Coastal cities including Panaji, Mandrem, Mumbai, Porbandar, Diu, Kollam, Bekal, and Poovar, are anticipated to witness mild effects.

India, Oman, Iran, and Pakistan are among the nations that border the Arabian Sea that the IMD has not yet forecast to see any significant effects. Cyclone Biparjoy Live Tracker Map on Windy: Depression Over Arabian Sea Likely to Intensify Into Cyclonic Storm, Mumbai May Receive Heavy Rainfall; Check Real-Time Status.

The bordering regions of the west-central and south Arabian Sea are anticipated to be the storm's most affected locations, according to the IMD. In addition, it is anticipated that the north Kerala, Karnataka, and Goa beaches may suffer.

