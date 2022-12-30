New Delhi, December 30: Veteran BJP leader LK Advani expressed his condolences at the demise of Heeraben Modi, the mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who passed away at an Ahmedabad hospital early Friday morning.

The senior BJP leader said that PM Modi has often spoken about the special bond he shared with his mother, her simplicity, and her caring persona. Heeraben Modi Last Rites: PM Narendra Modi's Mother Laid to Rest in Gujarat's Gandhinagar (Watch Video).

"I am deeply saddened to condole the passing away of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi. Narendrabhai has often spoken about the special bond that he shared with his mother, about her simplicity and her caring persona. These will always be remembered and missed by all," said Advani. Expressing condolences to PM Modi and his family the BJP leader further said that losing one's mother is the most painful event in one's life.

PM Modi Performs Last Rites of His Mother Heeraben:

"Losing one's mother is the most painful event in one's life. My heartfelt condolences to Narendrabhai and all members of his family. May God give them the strength to bear this immense loss. May her soul rest in peace. Om Shanti!" he added. The Prime Minister performed the last rites of his mother Heeraben Modi in Gandhinagar.

PM Modi, who had reached Gandhinagar early this morning, consigned the mortal remains of his mother Heeraben Modi to fire along with his brothers.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, former CM Vijay Rupani, and Cabinet Ministers of Gujarat were present for Hiraba Modi's last rites. Heeraben Modi Last Rites: PM Narendra Modi Carries Mortal Remains of Mother, Pays Floral Tribute (See Pics and Video).

PM Modi who reached Gujarat this morning first paid tribute to her at her Raysan residence and then carried the bier with the mortal remains to the crematorium for the last rites.

Heeraben Modi, 100, passed away at around 3:30 am today at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad, according to a bulletin from the hospital. She was hospitalised on Wednesday after her health deteriorated.

The Prime Minister informed the nation about her demise early Friday morning. Informing about her demise, the Prime Minister posted a heartfelt tweet early this morning, "A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values."

PM Modi recalled his visit to his mother on her 100th birthday this year.

"When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing, which is always remembered that work with intelligence, live life with purity, that is, work with intelligence and live life with purity," PM Modi tweeted.

Several leaders and ministers expressed their condolences on the demise of PM Modi's mother. Ahead of the recently held Gujarat assembly polls, the prime minister during campaigning had visited his mother who turned 100 this June. Heeraben had also cast her vote in the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly polls.

