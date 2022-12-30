Gandhinagar, December 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid floral tribute to his mother Heeraben Modi, who passed away early this morning, in Gandhinagar.

PM Modi who reached Gujarat this morning first paid tribute to her at her Raysan residence and then carried the bier with the mortal remains to the crematorium for the last rites. Heeraben Modi Dies: PM Narendra Modi's Mother Passes Away at 100 at UN Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad.

PM Narendra Modi Carries Mortal Remains of His Mother:

#WATCH | Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi carries the mortal remains of his late mother Heeraben Modi who passed away at the age of 100, today. pic.twitter.com/CWcHm2C6xQ — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022

Heeraben Modi, 100, passed away at around 3:30 am today at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad, according to a bulletin from the hospital. She was hospitalised on Wednesday after her health deteriorated.

PM Modi's brother Somabhai Modi and other family members were also present at the residence of Heeraben Modi. PM Modi who is scheduled to embark on a visit to West Bengal to launch some developmental projects, but now he may join the events through video conferencing, sources said on Friday. Heeraben Modi Last Rites: PM Narendra Modi Arrives in Ahmedabad To Give Adieu to His Mother (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Arrives in Ahmedabad:

#WATCH | Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the residence of his late mother Heeraben Modi in Gandhinagar. She passed away at the age of 100, today. pic.twitter.com/UAAn079siV — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022

"The flagging off of Vande Bharat train in Howrah, Kolkata and other developmental works of railways and under Namami Gange and meeting of National Ganga Council to be held as per plan. PM Modi may join through Video Conference," sources said.

The Prime Minister informed the nation about her demise early Friday morning. Informing about her demise, the Prime Minister posted a heartfelt tweet early this morning, "A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values."

PM Modi pays respect to his mother Heeraben Modi at Gandhinagar:

Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays respect to his mother Heeraben Modi at Gandhinagar residence. (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/VJimh3FXZC — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022

PM Modi recalled his visit to his mother on her 100th birthday this year. "When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing, which is always remembered that work with intelligence, live life with purity, that is, work with intelligence and live life with purity," PM Modi tweeted. Several leaders and ministers expressed their condolences on the demise of PM Modi's mother. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed grief and highlighted the value of a mother in one's life and said that its void is "impossible to fill".

"I am deeply pained by the passing away of Hira Ba, mother of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi. The death of a mother leaves such a void in one's life that is impossible to fill. I express my condolences to the Prime Minister and his entire family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!" the Defence Minister tweeted.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also condoled the death of the Prime Minister's mother passed away at 100, and said that she was the epitome of simplicity and high values of life.

"Deeply saddened by the passing away of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendrabhai Modi's mother Pujya Hiraba. Pujya Hiraba was an epitome of generosity, simplicity, hard work and high values of life. I pray that God rest her soul in peace. AUM Shanti," Patel tweeted, roughly translated from Gujarati.

Ahead of the recently held Gujarat assembly polls, the prime minister during campaigning had visited his mother who turned 100 this June. Heeraben had also cast her vote in the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly polls.

