Heeraben Modi, the mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was laid to rest today in Gandhinagar. She passed away on December 30 at the age of 100. PM Modi, who reached Gujarat early this morning, performed the last rites. Heeraben Modi Last Rites: PM Narendra Modi Carries Mortal Remains of Mother, Pays Floral Tribute (See Pics and Video).

Heeraben Modi Mother Laid to Rest:

#WATCH | Gujarat: Heeraben Modi, mother of PM Modi, laid to rest in Gandhinagar. She passed away at the age of 100, today. (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/wqjixwB9o7 — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022

Heeraben Modi Last Rites:

#WATCH | Gujarat: Last rites of Heeraben Modi, mother of PM Modi were performed in Gandhinagar. She passed away at the age of 100, today. (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/TYZf1yM4U3 — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022

