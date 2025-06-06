Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 6 (ANI): Former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee President and senior Congress leader Thennala Balakrishna Pillai passed away at the age of 95. He breathed his last at a Private Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, following age-related ailments.

A prominent figure in Kerala politics, Pillai had a long and illustrious political career. He served as a Rajya Sabha MP three times, was elected twice to the Kerala Legislative Assembly, and held the position of KPCC President twice.

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, said the country has lost a principled leader and expressed his condolences to Pillai's family, friends, and followers.

"Thennala Balakrishna Pillai ji embodied the core values of the Congress Party - commitment, humility, and integrity. As a former KPCC President, his calm strength, organisational acumen, and unwavering dedication to public service earned him deep respect across generations," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.

"We have lost a principled leader. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and followers," he added.

Expressing sadness over Pillai's death, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said his party has lost a stalwart and patriarch.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Thennala Balakrishna Pillai, a veteran Congress leader from Kerala. With his demise, the party has lost a stalwart and a patriarch," Kharge said in a post on X.

"As a two-time MLA, three-time Rajya Sabha member and two-time President of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, he earned widespread respect for his exceptional organisational skills and consensus-driven leadership. He served the people with sincerity and simplicity, holding key positions in various central bodies. My heartfelt condolences and thoughts are with his family, friends, and countless followers," he added. (ANI)

