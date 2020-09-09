East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 9 (ANI): The Viswa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal members protested against state ministers Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao and Pinipe Viswarup after they visited the temple, two days following a chariot of Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple was burnt on Sunday.

The situation became tense in the area as they tried to gherao ministers, after breaking barricades put by the local police. They also asked the ministers to take stern actions against culprits.

The VHP had demanded a CBI inquiry in the incident on Monday.

On September 6, a chariot of the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple caught fire. There was no casualty reported. As per the police, the chariot of the temple caught fire at around 1 am, which was extinguished in a couple of hours.

"There is no other property loss and no one was injured as the chariot shed was almost 200 metres away from the temple," Sakhinetipalli sub-inspector Ch Gopalakrishna, had said after the incident.

It is not yet clear how the chariot got burnt. The government has constituted a panel to probe the incident. (ANI)

