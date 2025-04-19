Members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal hold protest against the West Bengal government over the violence in the state (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI) : Members of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal staged demonstrations in several parts of the country against the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government over the violence that broke out in Murshidabad on April 11 during a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

During today's protest, VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal strongly criticised the West Bengal Chief Minister saying, "We cannot let the country be on the verge of terrorism, and we will protect the Hindus from every danger. Mamata Banerjee herself acknowledged that foreign people were involved in the Murshidabad violence. If such is the case, was she sleeping? Why didn't she demand an NIA investigation?

Also Read | Nashik Shocker: Income Tax Officer Dies by Suicide on Wedding Day After Fiancee Publicly Hugs Lover at Engagement Ceremony.

Bansal further alleged that the current West Bengal government is acting against the interests of Hindus. "We will remove this government of 'invaders'... Mamata Banerjee has been continuously supporting 'jihadis'. What the communist did earlier, she is doing now..."

Similar protests were held in Hyderabad, where VHP and Bajrang Dal members protested against the West Bengal government.

Also Read | Earthquake in Afghanistan: Strong quake of Magnitude 5.8 on Richter scale strikes Asian Country ; Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR, Jammu and Kashmir.

On Friday, International President of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) Alok Kumar criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's allegations against the BSF on Murshidabad violence over the Waqf Amendment Act, calling them "irresponsible" and "false", made during a meeting with a Muslim cleric.

Kumar suggested that the Centre should consider imposing President's Rule in West Bengal due to the current situation and questioned why Mamata had not requested an NIA investigation if she believed there was a connection with Bangladesh.

Alok Kumar said, "The issue is that if Bangladesh was involved and she feels that the BSF is responsible, then the jurisdiction is of NIA. Will she ask the central government to have the NIA investigate it? I think such irresponsible statements should not be made against our own security forces. No evidence has been presented. This is the lowest level of politics where you make such false allegations in a meeting of Muslim clerics."

Violence erupted on April 11 during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, which resulted in the deaths of three people, injuries to several others, and widespread property damage. Several families have been displaced, with many migrating to Jharkhand's Pakur district, while others have taken refuge in relief camps set up in Malda. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)