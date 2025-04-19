Nashik, April 19: In a deeply disturbing incident from Nashik, an Income Tax officer, Harekrishna Pandey, died by suicide on the very day of his wedding after facing emotional distress and alleged blackmail by his fiancée. The tragedy unfolded after Pandey witnessed his bride-to-be hugging her alleged boyfriend during their engagement ceremony in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, which exposed her ongoing love affair.

The incident left Pandey mentally disturbed. According to reports, he later refused to proceed with the marriage. However, instead of backing off, the woman allegedly began blackmailing him, threatening to implicate him in a false dowry case if he did not marry her. Ghaziabad Shocker: Fed Up With Wife’s Constant Harassment, Man Dies by Suicide in Uttar Pradesh; Case Registered.

The relentless pressure and mental torture reportedly pushed Harekrishna Pandey to take the extreme step. On the day he was to be married, he was found dead by suicide at his residence in the Uttamnagar area of Nashik. The tragic death has sent shockwaves through the city and among his colleagues at the Income Tax department. Amethi Shocker: Groom Takes Off Sherwani, Dies by Suicide After Jumping in Front of Train While en Route to Wedding in Uttar Pradesh; Probe On.

A case has been registered at Ambad Police Station, and an investigation is underway. The incident has once again brought focus on the emotional stress and mental health issues faced by individuals under the burden of societal and relationship pressures. The local community and officials are calling for a thorough probe and appropriate legal action in the matter.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2025 03:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).