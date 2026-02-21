New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): Vice President CP Radhakrishnan released the updated versions of the Constitution of India in Tamil and Gujarati, along with the 8th Edition of the Legal Glossary (English-Hindi), at Uprashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Saturday.

According to the Vice President's Secretariat, the Vice President said that it was a matter of great pleasure to release the updated versions of the Constitution in Tamil and Gujarati on the occasion of International Mother Language Day.

He observed that releasing these editions on this significant day underlines the importance of mother tongues in shaping identity, thought, and cultural continuity.

Highlighting Bharat's linguistic richness, the Vice-President said that every language of the country from Tamil to Kashmiri, from Gujarati to Assamese, carries centuries of heritage. He noted that the Constitution of India recognises this diversity and celebrates multilingualism as a strength.

He remarked that nowhere else in the world would one find a country where the Constitution is made available in so many languages. The Vice-President appreciated Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of Law and Justice, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, for making the law of the land accessible in multiple Indian languages.

He recalled that in the past decade, official translated versions of the Constitution have been made available for the first time in languages such as Bodo, Dogri, and Santhali, and that he had attended the release of the Santhali version at Rashtrapati Bhavan last December. He also noted that last year, the Constitution was released for the first time in Nepali for the Nepali-speaking population of Bharat.

Speaking about Tamil and Gujarati, he said that both languages carry centuries of literary brilliance, philosophical depth, and cultural wisdom.

The Vice-President also fondly remembered the Prime Minister's recent remarks in Malaysia praising Tamil as one of the world's most ancient languages and a proud gift of India to humanity. He also highlighted the richness of Gujarati literature.

The Vice-President expressed happiness at the release of the 8th Edition of the Legal Glossary (English-Hindi), noting that its simple language would greatly benefit lawmakers, students, judicial officers, researchers, translators, and policymakers. He described it as not merely a reference book, but an instrument of empowerment.

He stated that this initiative will take the Constitution to the people in their own languages, thereby strengthening democratic participation and deepening constitutional awareness.

The Vice-President appreciated the Ministry of Law and Justice for the extensive work undertaken in bringing out these translations and making the Constitution more accessible to citizens across the country.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi that a nation's culture resides in the hearts and souls of its people and that language is the bridge to that soul, the Vice-President urged citizens to celebrate not only their own mother tongue but the symphony of languages that make Bharat diverse and harmonious. Recalling the words of poet Subramania Bharati, he said that though India speaks many languages, it is united in thought and purpose: to serve Mother Bharat. (ANI)

