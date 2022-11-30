New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar inaugurated an exhibition on "Historical and Cultural Heritage of Tripura" and presided over a seminar on "New Horizon of Educational Development in Tripura" at Maharaja Bir Bikram College in Agartala, informed officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice President Dhankhar complimented the state on its numerous achievements in the field of education, including the steps taken towards implementation of New Education Policy -2020.

Also Read | Bilkis Bano Moves Supreme Court Challenging Release of 11 Convicts in Gangrape Case.

"It is a well thought out policy aimed at the transformation of our education sector and to make India a Vishwa Guru again," he underscored.

The Vice President, visited Tripura and West Bengal on Tuesday, on his maiden tour to the states after assuming the new office.

Also Read | 5G in India: 690 Million Indians To Get Equipped With 5G Service on Mobiles by 2028, Says Report.

Describing his maiden visit to the north eastern state as a memorable one, VP Dhankhar said that he was touched by the warmth and affection shown by the people of Tripura.

"I share your aspirations and dreams," he told them.

"Praising the glorious history and rich cultural heritage of the state, the Vice President said that Tripura and other North Eastern states are the pillars of India's Act East Policy. VP Dhankhar also appealed to the students to follow Fundamental Duties as these would help them become better citizens of the country," read an official statement by Vice President's Secretariat.

He along with his spouse, Dr Sudesh Dhankhar also visited and performed puja at Mata Tripureswari Temple at Udaipur, Tripura.

During the visit, he was briefed about the development work being undertaken at the renowned Shaktipeeth.

"The holy Shaktipeeth emanates sublimity and welfare for humanity. Gratifying to note that a well thought out, massive development is taking shape at this revered ancient Temple," he remarked.

"Vice President Dhankhar also held an interaction with the Governor, Satyadeo Narain Arya and other dignitaries at Raj Bhawan, Agartala. The Chief Minister of Tripura, Manik Saha accompanied the Vice President during these programs," added the statement.

After his Tripura visit, the Vice President departed for his onward journey to Kolkata from Agartala Airport, where he was bid farewell by the Governor of Tripura, Satyadeo Narain Arya, Chief Minister, Prof (Dr) Manik Saha and other dignitaries. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)