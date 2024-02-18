New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will inaugurate the 79th annual conference of the Association of Physicians of India, which will be attended by more than 10,000 doctors from across the country and abroad, here on Thursday, the organisers have said.

The delegates will participate in a variety of scientific sessions, workshops, symposia and exhibitions, showcasing the latest developments and innovations in the field of medicine.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Update: National Capital Records Maximum Temperature of 26.5 Degrees Celsius, Rain Likely on February 19.

The APICON 2024 will be held at the Bharat Mandapam from February 22 to 25.

Dr Rajesh Upadhyaya, the organising secretary of the conference, said, "We are delighted to host APICON 2024 in the national capital, which is a hub of culture, history and diversity. We have planned a rich and diverse scientific programme, which will cater to the interests and needs of physicians from all backgrounds and levels of expertise."

Also Read | Earthquake in Afghanistan: Quake Jolts Mazar-I-Sharif City, No Casualties Reported.

"We have also arranged for a number of social and cultural events, which will provide an opportunity for the delegates to network, interact, and enjoy the hospitality and heritage of Delhi," he said.

The conference will highlight the role and contribution of API in advancing the standards and quality of medical practice in India and in addressing the health needs and issues of society, he said.

Renowned physicians will share the latest breakthroughs in various medical fields, equipping the delegates with practical knowledge, according to a statement issued by the API.

Topics like the impact of pollution on various body systems will be discussed in detail in the conference.

The whole of north India, including Delhi-NCR, has been grappling with the problem of air pollution year after year, and the impact on human health, hitherto not much known, will be discussed in the conference, Upadhyaya said.

The conference will also discuss the role of climate change in causing increased outbreaks and the changing scenario of existing diseases.

The role of artificial intelligence in medical field and patient care will also be discussed in several sessions during the conference.

Dr Anupam Prakash, scientific coordinator of the conference, said the threat of biological warfare posed to the human race, especially with the ongoing wars in different geographical areas of the world and with the threats of various outbreaks occurring every now and then in India as well as in the world, will also be discussed in the annual meet.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)