New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday evening resigned from his post citing medical reasons.

He has sent his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu and said he was stepping down with immediate effect.

"To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constituton," Dhankhar said in his letter to the President.

Dhankhar, 74, assumed office in August 2022.

