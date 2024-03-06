New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar will embark on a one-day tour across three southern states on Friday, according to an official statement.

His itinerary will commence with a visit to the ISRO Satellite Integration and Testing Establishment in Bengaluru, the Vice President's Secretariat said in a statement.

There, Dhankhar will engage in discussions with the scientific community of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The Vice-President will also be the Chief Guest at the Rajanaka Puraskar conferring event in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram. In the final leg of his tour, Dhankhar will grace the Mahashivratri celebrations at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore.

