Balrampur (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 18 (ANI): Playing a significant role in Chhattisgarh Government's commitment to rehabilitation of surrendered Naxals and the victims of this violent armed struggle, administration in Balrampur district has provided a pucca house to a woman, who is a victim of Naxalism, under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana's special project.

As a part of this special project under PMAY, a housing facility has been approved for surrendered Naxals and the victims of Naxalism for the purpose of rehabilitation.

Under a special project of PMAY, a total of 25 houses have been approved, which include 19 victims of naxalism and six surrendered naxals as beneficiaries, said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of District Panchayat Nayantara Singh Tomar.

As a part of this special project, the house of Savita Yadav has been completed at village Jokapath, and this is the first house in the district, said the officer.

Tomar further elaborated that Savita Yadav is the victim of naxal violence as her husband was killed by insurgents a few years back.

"In 2006, my husband, Lakhan Lal Yadav, was killed by Naxalites. The government has now given me a permanent house. We never thought we would live in a permanent house. I am very grateful to the government," beneficiary Savita Yadav said while speaking to ANI.

Naxals had killed the husband of Savita Yadav by branding him as a police informer.

After the murder of her husband, the family went through a time of great crisis, and Savita Yadav was forced to support her family by working as a labourer and living in a mud and thatched house.

Savita Yadav shared that due to financial hardship, living in a kutcha (non-permanent) house was her compulsion, and her family never even dreamed that they would one day have a permanent house of their own. However, under the government of Vishnu Deo Sai in the state, families affected by naxal violence were taken into consideration, and they were provided with a housing facility under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. (ANI)

