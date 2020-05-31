India News | Video Circulating on Social Media Claiming Incident on Northern Borders Not Authentic: Indian Army

New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): India Army said that the contents of a video being circulated on social media about an incident on borders are not authenticated and attempts to link it with the situation on Northern borders are 'malafide'.

"It has been brought to our notice that a video is doing rounds on social media on an incident on borders. Contents of video being circulated aren't authenticated. Attempt to link it with the situation on Northern borders are malafide. Currently, no violence is happening," said Indian Army sources.

An undated video has gone viral on social media in which personnel looking like Indian Security forces troops can be seen beating up a Chinese soldier and attacking their military vehicle with stones and sticks.

"Differences are being addressed through interaction between military commanders, guided by established protocols on management of borders between the two countries. We strongly condemn attempts to sensationalise issues impacting national security," they added.

India and China have established mechanisms at military and diplomatic levels to peacefully resolve border issues.

In the backdrop of the border issue between India and China, visual content has been making rounds on social media claiming the conflict on the northern borders of India. (ANI)

