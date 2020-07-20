Bengaluru, July 20: A video of asymptomatic COVID patients dancing to the tune of a popular Kannada song at a COVID Care Centre in Ballari district to lift their spirits, has gone viral on social media. According to reports, the "flash mob" at Bellaris Government Dental College on Sunday included doctors and medical staff. Also Read | Pune Reports 2,601 COVID-19 Cases, 44 Deaths in Past 24 Hours: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 20, 2020.

"Real heroes Dance to the Beat To beat the blues, Our health warriors and others, At Ballari Covid Care Centre Covid +ve, but Be +ve, Mantra to Heal, Be +ve # BeatCoronaBlues (SIC)" a tweet on the twitter handle of Superintendent of Police, Ballari with the video said.

Watch Video: COVID-19 Patients Dancing to Kannada Song

In the short video, those dancing can be seen wearing masks and maintaining distance.

